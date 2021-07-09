Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,987,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 217,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.57. 29,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

