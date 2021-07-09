Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

