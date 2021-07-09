Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Invests $7.04 Million in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,000. Horizon Acquisition Co. II accounts for about 6.4% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,100,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,675,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

