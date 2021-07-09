$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.70. 18,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,743. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

