Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $996.73 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

PRGO traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 7,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

