$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report sales of $8.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.86 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.46. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

