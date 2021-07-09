DeltaChain Achieves Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00229804 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001425 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00707612 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

