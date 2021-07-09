S&T Bank Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&T Bank raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $55.54. 187,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,417,676. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

