Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 215,290 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,290 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Denali Therapeutics worth $171,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 331.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

