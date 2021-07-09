Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce $66.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $65.73 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $268.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 776.00 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.