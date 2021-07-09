Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. 9,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,706,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 142.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 807,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

