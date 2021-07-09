Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $121.06

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.06, but opened at $118.00. Guardant Health shares last traded at $120.74, with a volume of 2,898 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,580,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,360 shares of company stock valued at $50,139,394. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.