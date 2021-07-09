Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,911 shares.The stock last traded at $90.64 and had previously closed at $88.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 231,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 71,346 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $14,237,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

