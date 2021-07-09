Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.53

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.65. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 8,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677,577 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

