Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,237 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,873,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

