Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cognex were worth $227,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Cognex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Cognex by 1,210.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,974,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

