Cpwm LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after buying an additional 210,619 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

