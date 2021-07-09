Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners comprises approximately 2.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

