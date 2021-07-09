Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 5,229 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of Pool worth $110,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.09. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $269.90 and a 52 week high of $474.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

