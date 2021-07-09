Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $92,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,266,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 994,440 shares of company stock valued at $70,766,834. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 127,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,758. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,249.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.