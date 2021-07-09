Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $70,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

