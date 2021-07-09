Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $138.22 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $138,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.86. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,160. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.01 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.