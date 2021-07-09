Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160,324 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 1.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $222,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

