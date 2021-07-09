Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases Shares of 10,000 Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Waitr by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waitr by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waitr stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $189.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

