Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,009 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises 1.6% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 4.24% of Freshpet worth $291,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,740,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $159.28. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,451. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $4,783,167. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

