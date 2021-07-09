Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,650,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

