Provenire Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,300 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Match Group comprises 3.0% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

