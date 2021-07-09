Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%.

NYSE:PAM opened at $15.63 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $870.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

