Carry Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.24 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $61.91 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00033177 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

