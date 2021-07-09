Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 583,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.06. 10,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

