Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,412,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 556,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BRF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,179. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

