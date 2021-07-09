CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 27,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,671. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -778.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

