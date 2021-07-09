$943.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $943.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the highest is $993.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Acuity Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

AYI stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.20. 1,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,573. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

