Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.08% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,119. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

