CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up approximately 2.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 465,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

