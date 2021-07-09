Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up 1.5% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

