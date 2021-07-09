General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $56.06 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

