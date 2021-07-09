Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $46.84 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $46,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $658.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $667.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

