Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.