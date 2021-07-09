Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $64.66 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Gartner worth $64,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $258.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.