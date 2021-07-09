Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.