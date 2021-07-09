Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $574.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

