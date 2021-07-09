Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $54,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $374.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $377.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

