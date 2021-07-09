ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $560.47 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.84 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.