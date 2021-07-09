Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 318.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 62,185.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,496 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

