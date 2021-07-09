Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 296.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX opened at $828.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

