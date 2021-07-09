LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.59. LexinFintech shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 6,150 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

