Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.96

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $14.96. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 800 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

