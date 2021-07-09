Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.44. Sasol shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1,652 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
