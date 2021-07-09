Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $15.44. Sasol shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1,652 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

