Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.90

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 65361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

